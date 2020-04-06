Villagers from the Onapathali area in Mhangura were last Wednesday left tounge-tied after a teenage mother, together with her 11-month-old baby died following a horrendous attack by a crocodile at a dam proxy to their homestead.

The woman, Esnath Mavhangira (18), who was carrying her daughter, Suzan Chiwanza, was reportedly fetching water for her garden when tragedy struck. During the attack, Mavhangira and her baby were reportedly dragged into the dam where they drowned before their bodies were retrieved in the evening.

Zanu PF Mhangura West MP Precious Chinhamo Masango confirmed the duo’s death and implored on the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) to make prompt responses in the event of human-wildlife conflicts which are rampant in the debatably marginalized rural communities.

Chinhamo Masango also indicated that farmers in her constituency have been complaining that stray lions were threatening their livestock while elephants are also on the prowl, destroying their crops.

“We have since deployed a team of rangers to capture or drive away the animals. We hope to bring the situation to normalcy in no time”, ZimParks publicist Tinashe Farawo was quoted as saying.

