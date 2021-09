Johannesburg’s mayor Jolidee Matongo, whose father was a Zimbabwean immigrant has died.

Matongo who was elected to the post last month, died in a car accident.

His election stirred heated debate with some South Africans not happy on having someone whose parent (s) is not South African as mayor.

Others welcomed it in the true sense of oneness.

Meanwhile, more details on his death and funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Zwnews