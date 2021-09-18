The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested three suspects in connection with a robbery case in which a woman was robbed of US$32 078 company money she was sent to collect.

The police said the suspects worked with someone who had inside knowledge about the collection of the cash.

Meanwhile, in another case, police has dismissed a social media story by Zimraider, and attributed to Amanda Khumalo on the alleged raid at Crisis Coalition of Zimbabwe’s shelter house in Norton, purported arrest of 11 suspects, recovery of weapons and other items.

Apparently, police say their Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has not issued such statement which is obviously dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

ZRP adds that it is now looking into the motive behind this false and fake statement.

Zwnews