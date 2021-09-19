The governing party, ZANU-PF is holding an Extra-Ordinary Session of the Politburo, amid fissures.

In a notice to members, party Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu said the meeting will take place on Monday the 20th of September 2021.

He urged all members to be seated by 1400hours.

Meanwhile, factional battles has allegedly reared ugly head in the revolutionary party.

Recently, this was also manifestated with the arrest of a Provincial Minister, Ezra Chadzamira.

The said rift is between, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

Zwnews