Zimsec Grade 7 results

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council has released the 2020 Grade Seven results.

According to State run publication the Zimsec public relations manager Ms Nicky Dlamini has confirmed but said further details will be released later.

46 primary schools attain 100% pass rate. These include ASPINDALE PARK which came out first in the country.

Other schools with 100% are listed below:

DIVARIS MAKAHARIS JUNIOR

DOMINICAN CONVENT

HAPPY PRIMARY

LUSITANIA

MARANATHA

MOTHER PATRICK CONVENT

PATHWAY PRIVATE

Top schools attached below:

