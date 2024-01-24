Disqualified 2023 Presidential candidate and former ZANU PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere has claimed that Zimbabwe is being run by a cabal.

He says the real ZANU PF will be surprised to note that it is not in charge at all.

“I honestly believe the country is run by a cabal and will be surprised if the real ZANU PF membership is aware of these dangerous policies,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, Kasukuwere said the ruling party lost its grip.

“The party has lost its grip and can’t even correct the situation. It’s now a private affair,” he added.

Kasukuwere is on record saying he has an axe to grind with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and that he is soon coming to take the reigns.

Zwnews