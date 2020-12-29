Former Highlanders and Warriors midfield maestro Richard ‘Dabuka’ Choruma has died.

He was 42.

Choruma, who made his senior national team debut against Malawi on March 16, 2003, died at a Tembisa hospital in South Africa early this morning where he had been admitted to on Christmas Eve after developing stomach complications.

As monitored by the Chronicle, Choruma’s former Bosso teammate Mkhokheli Dube broke the news via twitter.

“Gone too soon my brother, you will be missed Richo. Devastated by your loss, condolences and prayers to the Choruma family,” wrote Dube.

More details to follow…