Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has urged opposition parties in the country to switch to election mode by calling on their supporters to register to vote.

Chin’ono says if opposition parties fails to take note of this, they will not have the right to complain after rigging.

“I want to repeat this!

“If the opposition fails to see that the election mode is now on, they will not have a right to complain about rigging!

“Rigging is already happening now, with citizens failing to register to vote,” he said.

He added that opposition should go out and educate citizens about how and where to register to vote.

-Zwnews