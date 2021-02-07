Former Zanu PF MP and Zimbabwe Minister of Labour, Social Welfare Petronella Kagonye has been arrested, ZBC News reports. Kagonye was reportedly arrested on fraud allegations and her arrest was confirmed to the publication by Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

Kagonye is being accused of illegally parcelling out stands to home seekers.

In 2019, the former Goromonzi MP was slapped with a $500 000 lawsuit for allegedly dumping a corpse at a war veteran, Oswell Gwanzura’s premises in Goromonzi.

She was found not guilty of the offence after the matter went to court.