After his miraculous escape from South Africa, the founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri left his luxurious cars in the country.

And a man who works as a driver for him allegedly tried to smuggle two cars via the Beitbridge border a month after Bushiri and his wife Mary left the country.

According to the report from Honey Corporate Recovery & Insolvency, which is tasked to trace and collate Bushiri’s assets, Bushiri’s driver was recently arrested after he tried to smuggle Volkswagen combie at Beitbridge border.

The car was seized and it’s now at Musina Police Station. A Mercedes Benz Viano was also seized at the same border.

Bushiri owns luxurious cars such as Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley, Maserati, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Range Rover and BMW.

Some of them have reported to have been already in Malawi.

The trustees are also gunning for Bushiri’s Gulfstream private jet, which is currently held at Lanseria International Airport after a successful application by the National Prosecuting Authority to have it seized.

Content by: Kevin Gary

-City Press