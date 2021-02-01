File Photo for illustration only

Chipinge district in Manicaland has experienced a mild earth tremor at around 18:56 this Monday evening.

The district Meteorological Services Department has confirmed.

While further details of the strength of the tremor are yet to be released, no reports of damages or injuries have been recorded so far.

According to Volcano Discovery CGS reported a magnitude 4.3 quake in Zimbabwe near Chipinge, Manicaland, only few minutes ago.

The earthquake hit early evening on Monday 1 February 2021 at 6:55 pm local time at a shallow depth of 10 km.

Volcano Discovery further noted:

The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Chipinge (pop. 18,900) located 69 km from the epicenter.

Volcano Discovery will automatically update magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other significant news about the quake become available.

If you’re in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app.

This will help us provide more first-hand updates to anyone around the globe who wants to know more about this quake.

Volcano Discovery/ zbc