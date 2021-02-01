An 81-year-old Zaka man has died after being bit and trampled upon by a charging hippopotamus.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa told The Mirror that Langson Svondero was bit on the left leg, fell down and trampled upon till he died on Friday.

The incident happened at Mupuwa Village, Chief Nhema in Zaka at around 5pm while Svondero was herding cattle with a minor grandson in a bush.

“A hippopotamus appeared from a thicket charging towards Svondero. His grandson called out to him but the hippo bit his left leg and he fell to the ground before he could run away. “The hippo then began trampling him. The grandson ran to the village calling for help but when it arrived Svondero had already died. He sustained a deep cut to the chest,” said Dhewa.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the hippo most likely came from Chiredzi River and they are on the ground investigating the matter.

Hippopotamus weigh between one-and-a-half and four tons, and they can grow up to for metres long.

Known as one of the most aggressive animals on Earth, they kill more people than lions and crocodiles put together in Africa.