The High Court has granted bail to renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Handing down the ruling justice Chitapi said he found it surprising that the magistrate grossly misdirected herself.

Justice Chitapi said it was wrong for Magistrate Gofa to rule that Hopewell has a propensity to commit offences.

Justice Chitapi ended Chin’ono’s 17-day detention and ordered his release from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

106486

-1

1

cookie-check

BREAKING: Chin’ono granted bail

no