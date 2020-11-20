THE remains of Mozambican Alisha Adamu, who was burnt beyond recognition in a road accident that claimed Zimbabwean tycoon playboy Ginimbi, Michelle “Moana” Amuli and Malawian fugitive Limumba Karim will be repatriated tomorrow.

Her relatives, led by her father, are in Harare and yesterday they collected the body from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ mortuary to a local parlour.

The model’s body would be transported by road to Forbes border post where it will be airlifted to Maputo.

Alisha will be laid to rest in Matola.

However, the family is angry at the treatment they allegedly received from Ginimbi’s friends. It is claimed that they promised to help Alisha’s family and relatives but have not been reachable since then.

“We are disappointed by Rimo and the other person who came to dump my daughter’s belongings at the hotel promising to assist but they never showed up ever since,” said a member of the delegation.

It is believed that Ginimbi’s friends committed themselves to helping out families of the three accident victims as a way of facilitating smooth burial of their hero. Once that was done, they reneged on all promises and pledges.

Ginimbi, who escaped the fire that engulfed his Rolls Royce but died on the grass where a good Samaritan had put him, was laid to rest at his Domboshava mansion last week on Saturday.There were complications with bodies of the others who were burnt beyond recognition and DNA tests had to be carried out to make sure, hence the delays in burials.

It was revealed last week that Alisha’s boyfriend Lima(see picture) refused to pay the funeral costs of Alicia Adamu after the family approached him saying,

Where was she and what did she do? who was she with? She talked to me and said she’d be back week before, that didn’t happen, I don’t know what happened so leave me alone”

Alisha Adamu's body to be airlifted from Forbes border to Maputo..Mozambicans blast Ginimbi's friends

