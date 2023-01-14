Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) organising secretary Amos Chibaya has been arrested, Nhau/Indaba reports.

Chibaya who is also Member of Parliament for Mkoba was arrested Saturday together with other party members while attending an internal meeting in Harare.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not confirm the arrest and told Nhau/Indaba that police will issue a statement once it is confirmed.

However, CCC national deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba confirmed the arrest and said they are currently detained at Budiriro police station.

He said the charges they are facing were still unclear.

“Hon Amos Chibaya and other CCC leaders have been arrested in Budiriro right now. No charges have been placed.

“Police throwing tear gas and dispensing people in a private residence of our Member of Parliament,” he said.

In July last year Chibaya was arrested for allegedly holding a meeting at Gwindigwi Mountains in Charandura on April 30, 2022 without notifying the regulating authority.

He was charged under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act. -Nhau/ Indaba