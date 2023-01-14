The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a murder case which occurred in Waterfalls, Harare, on 12/01/23, where Justin Manirakiza allegedly strangled his ex-wife, Gislle Niyibidze, to death before sending a text message to his mother-in-law.

As stated by police, the suspect is at large and the authorities are hunting him.

In other news, ZRP is investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident where a motorist driving a Toyota Granvia vehicle, registration number not captured, knocked down two pedestrians along Nketa Drive, Bulawayo, on 10/01/23 at around 2100 hours.

The victims died on the spot, and the motorist did not stop after the accident.

In yet other news, ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of an unknown female adult whose body was found in a septic tank with no visible injuries, at Eaglesvale compound, Harare, on 12/01/23.

Zwnews