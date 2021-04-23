A Zimbabwe Air Force helicopter has gone down in Ruwa killing many people. The Bell 412 was reportedly on a routine flight with a pilot and an engineer, both feared dead. The helicopter came down in a residential area, causing a fire.

While the number of casualties is yet to be established, at least four people are reported to have died in the crash.

According to the online publication ZimLive, debris from the accident site suggest that the helicopter which went down belongs to the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ). It is believed that the helicopter is a Bell 142, a utility helicopter of the Huey family manufactured by Bell Helicopter.

agencies