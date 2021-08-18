The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has written to Local Government minister July Moyo demanding the reversal of local authority’s decision to build a ZW$25m mayoral mansion.

The residents body says the mansion was not budgeted for and as such residents are subjected to poor service delivery.

In a letter dated 11 August, BPRA said the Bulawayo City Council’s intention to build the unbudgeted mansion is a deviation from elements of good governance.

The residents said the local authority has been struggling already to provide efficient services to them.

Zwnews