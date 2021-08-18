Deputy Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kindness Paradza, today toured the Media Centre which will be housed in the New Parliament Building.



He was accompanied by Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana and Chief Director Jonathan Gandari.

The media Centre will comprise two interview rooms, studio and media area with capacity to accommodate up to 40 journalists.

The Ministry of Information says upon completion, the center will be open for use by local and foreign journalists.

The expected date of completion is April 2022.

Zwnews