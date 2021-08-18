The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) congratulates the people of Zambia for concluding their general elections in peace and stability, bringing in a new government.

“Hichilema @HHichilema has taught a lesson to opposition parties in Africa and here in the country that democracy is not violence but a process of explaining how it can bring development to the people,” said the party.

The Tanzanian ruling party said it has continued to be trusted by the people because it has been living the needs of the people and implementing them fully which it will always do and believe Tanzanians will continue to trust the party.

Meanwhile, the Zambian polls were held in a relatively peaceful environment and won by ‘opposition party’ United Party for National Development its leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Apparently, President Edgar Lungu accepted defeat and promised to hand over the instruments of power smoothly.

Hichilema will be sworn into office on 24 August 2021.

Apparently, opposition politics in Africa has been characterised by protests and hate speech with the two parties (ruling/ opposition) poingipo fingers at each other.

In Zimbabwe, the ruling party ZANU-PF and main opposition party MDC Alliance have been at each other’s throats.

Zwnews