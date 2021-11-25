The two crèche kids who died in Chiredzi yesterday were left to bake in the sun in the boot of a Honda CRV for four hours.

The temperatures in Chiredzi soared to a maximum of 32 degrees Celcius yesterday.

The owner of the crèche Zhuwakina Jabangwe was arrested by Police yesterday and spent the night in cells. Police is preferring murder charges.

The Mirror has been reliably informed that Jabangwe’s crèche known as Javas Day Care is unregistered. Jabangwe is married to prominent Chiredzi businessman Kennedy Jabangwe also known as PEKSAVE.

The Mirror is reliably informed that Javangwe who runs Javas Day Care drove her Honda CRV motor vehicle ACV 9860 yesterday at around 630am and collected 8 pupils and drove them to her preschool.

She went for a second trip, collected 10 pupils and placed 6 pupils on seats whilst 4 others were placed in the boot. When she reached the school, 6 pupils who were sitting on the seats disembarked leaving the four on the boot behind.

It is alleged that Javangwe proceeded on her third trip and collected eight other pupils and the first four remained in the boot. At 730am, those 8 seated on the seats disembarked and Jabangwe locked the car and closed the windows leaving behind the four in the boot.

She allegedly proceeded to conduct her lessons until at 10am when she came back to clean the car. She then heard voices coming from inside the car crying out for help.

Javangwe allegedly opened the door and rescued two kids who had managed to move from the boot to the seat and one of the kids notified Javangwe that there were two others in the boot.

Jabangwe removed the lifeless bodies of the two and tried to render first aid but in vain.

She reported the case to the Police resulting to her arrest. She spent the night in Police cells.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesman Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and said Police would prefer murder charges against the accused.

“As police we prefer murder charges against the accused and the case will appear in court soon,” said Dhewa.

Story by I Gumbo, Mirror