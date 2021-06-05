The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested Leroy Dhewa aged 26 for robbery which occurred along Sherwood Drive in Mabelreign, Harare, on 6 June 2021.

The suspect who was armed with a machete pounced on the victim (15) and robbed him a wrist watch.

ZRP says the victim sought the assistance of motorists who helped him to apprehend the suspect and took him to the Police.

In another robbery case, CiteZw reports that a petrol attendant at a fuel station in Tshabalala has reportedly been shot by robbers who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The fuel attendant has been rushed to hospital, according to sources.

