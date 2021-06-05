Exiled former cabinet minister and Generation 40 Master-minder, Jonathan Moyo says ZANU-PF has shown that it is desperate by appointing an unelectable person like Patrick Chinamasa as its Acting National Political Commissar.

Moyo says Chinamasa failed to win an election in his backyard constituency in 2018, describing his appointment as a clear act of desperation, adding that all is not well at Shake Shake Building (ZANU-PF HQ).

“Even as irrational & as incompetent as Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF has shown itself to be, appointing an Acting National Commissar like Chinamasa, who could not win an election in his backyard constituency in 2018, is clearly an act of desperation.

“All is not well at Shake Shake Building!” Says Moyo.

He claims that what he calls the disastrous appointment was foisted on Mnangagwa after the military blocked him from appointing a clansman to replace Mademadanda.

“There is a standoff!” Maintains Moyo.

Meanwhile, Chinamasa replaced Victor Matemadanda who was appointed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique.

The ambassadorial post fell vacant in February this year after the death of Douglas Nyikayaramba who succumbed to Covid-19 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

-Zwnews