The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports a sad incident in which a 12 year old boy was electrocuted after he touched the metal body of an electric swing known as paratrooper on 03/09/22 at Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Luna Park, Harare.

The victim died upon arrival at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

And the police say investigations are currently in progress.

Meanwhile, ZRP confirmed a fatal road traffic accident in which six people died while two others were injured after two Honda Fit vehicles collided early in the morning on 04/09/22 along Mutare-Masvingo Road near Mutare Teachers College.

Police to release and more details in due course.

In yet another matter, ZRP Ruwa is investigating a case of murder in which a 3 year old minor died on 03/09/22 at Mabvazuva, Harare.

This is after she was assaulted with a belt by her uncle, Ronald Moda on 02/09/22. The victim had allegedly messed herself after falling ill and this did not go well with the suspect.

The suspect is on the run and police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews