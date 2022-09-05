Neighbours contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) at approximately 09:41 after the man’s wood and iron home burst into flames with him inside. RUSA Members were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered the home completely guttered. The charred remains of the self employed tiler was discovered in the debris.

According to his intoxicated girlfriend, the deceased purchased a large amount of meat and alcohol to host a braai yesterday afternoon. He partied throughout the night with members of his community and his girlfriend. This morning he returned home and discovered his girlfriend in his bed. He informed her that he loved her and asked her to leave as he intended on ending his life. He then forced her out of the residence and locked the door. The informal home thereafter burst into flames. The deceased could be heard screaming for several minutes before the structure collapsed.