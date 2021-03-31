The President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi is expected in Zimbabwe today, Wednesday for a Working Visit.

According to State House in Botswana, the Working Visit would afford President Masisi, as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security the opportunity to engage with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on bilateral, regional, and continental issues of mutual interest and concern.

As SADC’s Chairperson on Organ for Politics, Defence and Security, Masisi is also expected to discuss the Mozambique crisis with his Zimbabwean counterpart.

Masisi is also campaigning for Elias Magosi, his candidate for SADC Executive Secretary, contesting against DRC’s Faustin Luanga Mukela.

The Heads of State would also explore common solutions to the pressing socioeconomic challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

Read statement below: