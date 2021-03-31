President Emmerson Mnangagwa says school learners who are in boarding schools are not permitted to travel home for the Easter Holidays, adding that equally, no parents should travel to these boarding schools over Easter for the purpose of visits.

His announcement follows cabinet approval that the learners should stay at their respective schools, given the congestion anticipated on public transport as part of the strategy to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Less than 48 hours before the Easter holidays, the government has silenced speculation surrounding the long weekend for boarding school learners taking a firm position to limit movement during the forthcoming holidays.

The President also said travellers coming into the country from neighbouring states must undergo valid PCR tests not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, adding that travellers without this will be quarantined for 10 days at their cost.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa said people from different localities are encouraged to come forward to designated centres for vaccination so that our Nation builds towards herd immunity.

He pointed out that tourists who volunteer to be vaccinated can access vaccination available in our country at their own cost.

-Zwnews