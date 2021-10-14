The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a robbery and rape case in which a complainant (20) who wanted to illegally cross the Beitbridge border into SA on 12/10/21 at 2300 hrs was attacked.

She lost ZAR 3000 and clothes to a suspect who had offered to assist her cross Limpopo River’s illegal Spillway point.

The suspect went on to rape the complainant and dumped her in the bush.

Meanwhile, a number of Zimbabweans are crossing into neighboring countries especially South Africa illegally.

These people lack proper traveling documents but force themselves to cross through illegal points of entries.

They say they are in search of greener pastures.

Zwnews