Bongani Mthombeni-Moller has broken her silence on her alleged affair with Matthew Booth.

Mthombeni-Möller is seemingly not bothered by the fallout from her alleged entanglement with soccer legend Matthew Booth.

Matthew’s wife and former Miss SA Sonia Booth left Mzansi shook on Monday when she detailed on Instagram infidelity that had torn her marriage apart.

She alleged Bongani and Matthew had been cheating since Valentine’s Day this year, going on many escapades and buying each other gifts.

“They spent the night in Polokwane and the following day he dropped her off at her house. I bet it was bliss because Matthew Booth arrived home with an exquisitely wrapped gift box, one of the perfumes being Guilty — a wicked sense of humour,” she wrote.

On Instagram on Tuesday morning, after remaining mum while shooting up the trends list, Bongani said: “We are the ones who dare to live, we are the ones who dare to carry on under difficult circumstances … so keep it moving … on to the next.”

Bongani Mthombeni-Möller is seemingly unbothered after Sonia Booth exposed her alleged affair. pic.twitter.com/gsTE4RqNvF — TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Sonia continues to name and shame the fitness enthusiast on her timeline:

“Bongani Mthombeni-Möller, I warned you but you chose to be clever ya ko Welkom, nna ke tla ba bari ya ko Pimville. Awe!”

Since Sonia made the alleged affair public, people have shared snaps of Matthew and Bongani together.

@SoniaBoothZA my friends and I bumped into Matthew Booth 4 weeks ago and saw him with a woman we assumed was his wife due to the extreme affection they were showing one another. pic.twitter.com/EpY20mlZAJ — man hater extraordinaire (@waaah_no) November 7, 2022

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from the three were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

It will be updated when a response is received.

