Health authorities from Masvingo Province have reported that a cholera outbreak is looming in the Lowveld.

According to Masvingo Provincial Medical Director, Dr Amadeus Shamhu, his office has since received one confirmed cholera case.

Dr Shamu’s confirmation come in the midst of unverified reports of 10 contact cases from index case which tested positive on the 4th of November, 2022.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting contaminated food or water.

more details to follow…

Zwnews