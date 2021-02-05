By Bona Mugabe

Dear married women, that gentleman you think is better than your husband it’s because he’s not living with you.

And to you married Men, that lady you think is better than your wife its because she’s not living with you!

Marriage is a very complex institution. Even when God blesses you with a loving partner, you will still have some bad days in your relationship.

How the two of you choose to resolve your misunderstandings is what makes you different from other couples!

I can assure you that even the most admired couples have fights once in a while!