Posted by Susan Mutami: Stop fighting with the dead. He’s the one anofonera Justice Matanda Moyo asking her to arrest vanhu vaanenge achida kuita extort for example the GMB issue. I could go on and on about his files here. Stop lying to people and ask for a proper interview.

Did he also tell you how he is fronting businesses for Kasukuwere here in Zimbabwe under the pretext that he’s the president’s brother and duping people? For the record he moved me to his villa for free. This whole rent issue is a lie.

Since you so want to know nyaya when I came back from Australia I was staying in Mt Pleasant w my brother Peter Gamundani’s place before Temba moved me to his villa. I wasn’t asked to pay any rent. Stop with the lies please.