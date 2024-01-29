File photo courtesy of Kwayedza

People claiming to be police officers or H Metro reporters have allegedly wrecked havoc at Taedzwa City Lodges, it has been established.

According to reports, the the said people threaten those coming out of the lodges with either arrest or exposure, while demanding for bribes.

The general thinking is that the people who visit the lodges could be married and cheating on their spouses, therefore wouldn’t want to be exposed, to extend that they may fall prey to these bogus cops or H Metro reporters.

In some instances, some ‘cheaters’ have been scammed into paying cash for fear of being exposed to their partners.

The lodges management has since issued a warning, telling clients to be wary of such elements.

In a notice, the management said visiting a lodge isn’t a crime, hence no one should be threatened for doing so.

Zwnews