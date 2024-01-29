This morning, Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi removed Flora Tofa (24) and the heavily pregnant Nyasha Chabika (24) from remand.

The case against them will proceed by summons once the State completes building its case. The decision followed arguments from their lawyer, Tatenda Nyoka, asserting the lack of a specific charge and the unnecessary remanding of the duo.

Nyoka presented a medical affidavit highlighting Nyasha’s pregnancy, emphasizing the futility of their continued court appearances. Their seized mobile phones and ZWL$100,000 bail have been returned.

The two have faced court appearances since December 2, 2023, arrested under Section 13 (1) of the Censorship and Entertainment Act, Chapter 10:04 for publishing a video.

Prosecution is led by Godknows Mugondo.