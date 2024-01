Image: The Herald

Traders at Kings Way shopping mall have been left counting their loses after the place was gutted by fire this afternoon.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

According to traders plying their businesses at the place, nothing has been saved from the inferno.

Apparently, this incident took place few hours after another fire destroyed shops near the L Takawira footbridge last night.

It was believed that the fire was started by street kids.