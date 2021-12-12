The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which remains of a five year old female juvenile were found on a mountain in Nyanga on 10 December 2021, with some body parts seen scattered at the scene of crime.

The victim, who had been reported missing on 4 December 2021, was last seen in company of a male suspect (38) walking towards the suspect’s residence.

And the police are urging anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, on 09 December 2021, police in Nkayi arrested Silibaziso Mpofu (33) for a case of infanticide which occurred at Dobhani Village, Gwelutshena on 06 December 2021.

The suspect gave birth to a baby boy and killed the infant by pouring boiled water onto the infant’s stomach.

She then dug a shallow pit in her yard and buried the body.

