At least 2,138 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country on Sunday.

According to government figures, three died of the virus during the period under review.

About 242 people are in hospital, while 6 are in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, the government is urging members of the public to get vaccinated.

Zimbabwe is planning to vaccinate at least 10 million out of an estimated figure of 15 million people in the country.

