A veteran educationist, Mr Lovemore Marume (64) was gruesomely murdered while on his way from church in an incident that has left the Kwekwe community stunned.

The body of the retired school head, was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds along Ruvimbo Road near Ruvimbo Primary School on Tuesday around 8.20PM by passers-by.

Another body of a yet to be identified woman was found lying dead a few meters away.

Marume, who taught at Chiedza Primary School in Kwekwe and was a long-time school head at St Andrews Primary School in Zhombe, was last seen by his family on the same day around 4PM on his way to church.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“I confirm receiving two cases of murder where a 64-year-old man and an unknown female adult were found dead along Ruvimbo Road in Mbizo Kwekwe. First to be discovered was the body of the female adult while lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road,” said Inspector Mahoko.

While police details were still attending to the female victim, a motorist alerted them of another body that was a few meters away.

“The body was about 100 meters away from that of the female victim. The body was positively identified as that of Marume who was last seen by his wife earlier that day while on his way to church,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The body of the female victim is yet to be identified and the motive of the killers is yet to be known.

“We are appealing to members of the public with any information that may assist in the arrest of perpetrators of these criminals and those who may know the identity of the deceased female adult to approach any nearest police station,” he said.

state media