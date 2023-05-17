THE trial of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Job Sikhala, who is accused of inciting public violence in Chitungwiza last year continued at the Harare Magistrates Court this Wednesday.

After the cross-examination of the second witness, Detective Sergeant Gift Mutamba from the CID Law Order section, Sikhala made an application for the state to produce the video of the alleged crime as evidence.

The court is expected to rule on the matter this Thursday.

Sikhala is accused of mobilising CCC supporters to cause violence on the pretext of avenging the murder of Moreblessing Ali, whose mutilated body was found in a disused well in Nyatsime last year.