ZANU-PF Director of Information and Publicity, Tafadzwa Mugwadi has been relieved of his party duties.

While, the reason as why he has been fired from the post is not yet established, the ruling party has confirmed the development.

“Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi relieved of his ZANU-PF duties,” posted ZANU-PF Patriots on its microblog Twitter account.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be in Epworth this Saturday.

“Zanu PF 1st Secretary, Cde ED is set to address at the mother of all rallies in Epworth this Saturday.

“Cde ED will also launch the ruling party’s campaign for the March 26 by-elections,” says Zanu PF’s National Spokes Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

