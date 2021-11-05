Police authorities are appealing for information that may result in the identification of culprits responsible for the murder of a 29-year old Kadoma man who was killed at Chirasha Mine.
The unidentified man was killed Tuesday this week and his body was found in a good processing hut.
”The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case which occurred at Chirasha Mine, Kadoma on 2/11/21 in which a body of a 29 year old man was found in a gold processing hut with a deep cut on the head and strangling marks on the neck,” said the police in a tweet.
Zwnews