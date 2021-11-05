Leo Kanyimo, a Gweru man who recently went beserk and bludgeoned his wife and two kids to death died yesterday while awaiting trial in holding cells at the Gweru Provincial Magistrate Courts awaiting trial.

According to court officials who requested anonymity, Kanyimo died around 10 am.

Reliable sources said the now deceased had a scar on the head which he sustained when neighbors mobbed up and restrained him before tying him up with ropes,however the causes of the death are still sketchy.

The Mirror is reported that Kanyimo (38) who was an ardent AFM member, had an altercation with his wife Chipo Shava (30) over a US$1 that the later allegedly used to buy jiggies for the kids resulting in a misunderstanding and went on to the rampage killing his wife and two children using a log.

Midlands Police liaison officer Emmanuel Mahoko was not reached for a comment as his mobile phone went unanswered for several times.

mirror/Zwnews