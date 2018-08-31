Black month for Mash West as another accident injures 8 in Kadoma

The month of August will surely be remembered as the worst month this year in Mashonaland West province as a whole, as more than 30 lives have been lost in space of two weeks in separate incidents.

A sombre atmosphere engulfed the city of Kadoma at end of day after a two tonne truck was involved in a head on collision seriously injuring 8 people.

The accident occured around 19:00 pm yesterday only hours after another tragic accident had claimed 13 people on spot earlier on along the same route of Harare-Bulawayo highway.

Firstly it was the death of about 14 illegal miners trapped at Eldorado Mine, followed by six workers who died at GMB Silos at Lions Den with today’s two tragic accidents in Kadoma completing the list.

GMB Lionsden attributed this fatalities to an electric fault but the cause is still under investigation, that as it may to me there are a few learnings.