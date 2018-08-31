Return of dead wood as ED Mnangagwa appoints newn Cabinet

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (ED) has just sworn in his two and trusted lieutenants, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi to help him discharge his executive duties, amid fears of recycling of dead wood.

The President who is expected to announce his new cabinet in the near future exhibited his trust in his two comrades during the swearing-in ceremony held in Harare yesterday.

Meanwhile, the move has been received with mixed reactions, as Zimbabweans await and expect the President to inject young blood into his cabinet.

Some view the retention of the old guards as the setting in of a precedence that would reflect the new cabinet expected be appointed by the President soon.

Speaking during a Post-Inauguration Round-table discussion held in Harare yesterday, Media Center director Earnest Mudzengi said there is mis-placed expectations by some that President Mnangagwa will appoint young people into his new cabinet.

He said it is worrying to see older people being the only ones to discuss and plan way forward on issues affecting the young people without them playing key roles in those discussions.

“The problem the country is likely to face is that of having young people on the table and not at the table,” says Mudzengi.

The sentiments were also expressed in some quarters amid calls for the old guards in the former cabinet to make way for young blood to help stir and stabilize the rocking boat. This comes amid high hopes by citizens, politicians, and the business community to work together for the betterment of the nation.

Speaking at the same event, renowned media practitioner Takura Zhangazha said with people’s expectations high, there would be a lot of disappointments among Zimbabweans if the government fails to deliver.

Since coming to the helm, President Mnangagwa has been playing the economic trump card, with his re-engagement calls being seemingly well received in the region and beyond. Most recent, reports have been going rounds that countries like Germany have expressed interest in helping Harare.

It remains to be seen, as to how the President will balance his motive to please his old companions and the need to inject young blood, as he tries to get the country’s economy running again.