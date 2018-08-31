UPDATED: 13 perish in Kadoma horror crush

Samson Muchirahondo

A head on collusion involving a Chawasarira bus and a commuter omnibus left 13 people dead and 31 injured.

the accident took place just after Kadoma tollgate near Muzvezve river along Harare – Bulawayo highway, ZRP Officer Commanding Kadoma, Chief Superintendent Garikai Gwangwava confirmed yesterday.

The accident occurred around 9 am, the Chawasarira bus was headed towards Kwekwe while the commuter omnibus which was coming from the opposite direction heading towards Kadoma made a sudden U-turn in rapid motion resulting in an accident.

13 people who were in the commuter omnibus perished on the spot while the Chawasarira bus driver lost a limb with the other 30 passengers getting minor injuries.

The accident has been attributed to a mechanical error on the steering of the commuter omnibus since there were no signs of a tyre burst.

Kadoma General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Frankson Masiye confirmed that 31 accident victims got medical attention at the institution.

‘We attended to 31 patients but they have all been discharged, except for one who has been transferred to a Harare hospital, l suspect it is the bus driver,’ he said…… more to follow