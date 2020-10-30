High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere who was put under probe after granting MDC-Allince deputy chairperson Job Sikhala bail has just granted bail to Terrence Manjengwa who has been in prison for more than two months.

Manjengwa, an MDC Alliance Youth Assembly, Glen View North Organizer has been languishing at Harare Remand Prison for more than two months now for ‘demonstrating’ at court in solidarity with MDC Alliance Vice Chairman, Job Sikhala who had been arrested for allegedly inciting public violence.

Apparently, Sikhala commenting on the granting of bail to Manjengwa said; “Manjengwa granted bail at the High Court by Justice Erica Ndewere. May God protect those who stand for Justice.”

Renowned political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya chipped in saying;

“Terrence Manjengwa granted bail at the High Court by Justice Erica Ndewere. Sad that the system want to remove Justice Ndewere who stands for justice and the rule of law.”

Recently, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended a tribunal to investigate whether or not High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere was fit to hold office, the tribunal has since recommended her removal from the bench.

According to the JSC this was after allegedly discovering that she was not clearing her workload in reasonable time and that she had not properly studied the file on a thief’s conviction and sentence when she set aside a jail term.

However, some critics were saying the captured JSC was victimising her for granting bail to Sikhala.

