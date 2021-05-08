Prominent journalist, and former Sunday Mail editor, Brezhnev Malaba has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be very careful of the law of unintended consequences of one’s actions, especially as he tries to consolidate power.

Malaba says Mnangagwa has managed to accomplish a task that has eluded the opposition for decades, which is of uniting the pro-democracy campaigners against his type of rule.

“Mnangagwa should familiarise himself with the law of unintended consequences. Far from consolidating his power, he may wake up to an unsettling realisation.

“He has managed to accomplish a task that has eluded the opposition for decades: uniting the pro-democracy campaigners,” says Malaba.

Meanwhile, renowned political commentator, Pedzisai Ruhanya concurs with Malaba, saying if the once powerful late former President Robert Mugabe could fall, who can’t fall in Zimbabwe.

“There is nothing to celebrate about authoritarian rule in Zimbabwe. It all ends in tears. We have witnessed it all over and at home when the once alright Mugabe fell. If Mugabe could fall, who can’t fall in Zimbabwe. Don’t celebrate abuse of power, never ever,” he says.

Ruhanya adds that there were people in ZANU PF who mislead Mugabe that he would rule from the grave, but that did not happen because its an impossibility.

“There is another one who do not necessarily support ED in ZANU PF who are doing the same but politicians don’t learn when given power.

“Dictators always fall. It doesn’t matter how brave and evil. They fall, they have fallen and will fall. Calm down Zimbabweans,” he says.

-Zwnews