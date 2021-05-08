Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu says former cabinet minister and G40 kingmaker Jonathan Moyo should not critisise President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for failing to address matters to do with the Gukurahundi killings.

Zivhu says at one point, Moyo was given the power by late former president Robert Mugabe to ‘rule Zimbabwe,’ but he didn’t address the killings issue, only to demand that Mnangagwa should address it now.

The former Chivi South legislator was responding to Moyo’s sentiments lambasting Mnangagwa’s for his alleged failure to address pertinent issues in the country, especially the unresolved Gukurahundi killings.

Moyo also recently took a swipe at Mnangagwa for allegedly ‘honouring’ what he called ‘Gukurahundi prosecutor’ Obert Gutu who has been appointed National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Commissioner, saying this seals the fate of the Commission, which was already in comatose.

The NPRC is mandated to address a number of issues including and most importantly the Gukurahundi killings, and according to Moyo it has since been compromised by Gutu’s appointment.

However, Zivhu says Moyo must rather keep silent on the matter, because he to failed to address it when he was given ‘the power’ but instead chose to major on the minor things such as the promotion of local content on national broadcasting stations.

“The was a time Mugabe gave Prof Jonathan Moyo keys to rule Zimbabwe, vakaisa stadium kumusha kwavo why vasina kugadzirisa zve Gukurahwindi.

“Zvavanongochema nhasi vakaita Zim dancel ne local content vachisiya zvakakosha voda ED agadzirise but vakamboita masimba acho wani.”

Loosely translated: (There is time when Robert Mugabe gave Jonathan Moyo the keys to rule Zimbabwe. He used the power to build a stadium in Mugabe’s backyard, why didn’t he address the Gukurahundi matter?

(Now they are crying foul, they concentrated on promotion of local content like Zimdance hall music, sidestepping the same pertinent issues that they now demand Mnangagwa should address.)

-Zwnews