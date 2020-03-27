CONTROVERSIAL Zimbabwe dancer Beverly Sibanda has slammed rumors that she is HIV positive.

The newly married, cheeky dancer hinted that she once had a se_xual relationship with a Zimbabwe Warriors footballer.

She said if that were the case, that she was HIV positive, then footballer Khama Billiat wouldn’t be healthy and still playing football.

Said Bev:

Dai ndine Aids dai Khama achiri kutamba bhora imi kwanai imi (If I Was HIV+, Khama Billiat Wouldn’t Be Still Healthy and Playing Football)

Bev is now married to UK based Dr Mufudzi Chambuka.