The British Prime Minister Mr Boris Johnson has tested positive for Corona virus. He has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street according to official reports from number 10

His spokesperson said the Premier will still be in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis.

Various members of staff in Number 10 were already off and it is not clear yet when Boris Johnson was tested.

He is among many high profile British people to test positive after Prince Charles the heir to the throne also tested positive earlier this week.

Hundreds of people in the UK are currently in isolation over fears they might be carrying the deadly coronavirus.